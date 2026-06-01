‘I miss you, buddy’: Two years later, St. Francis K-9 Bane’s legacy still leaves its pawprint

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — Two years later, retired St. Francis K9 Bane’s legacy still lives on through music, family and community.

WATCH: Two years later, St. Francis K-9 Bane’s legacy still leaves its pawprint

Two years later, St. Francis K-9 Bane’s legacy still leaves its pawprint

If you’ve ever driven down Howard Avenue in St. Francis, chances are you’ve noticed the bronze statue sitting outside the police department.

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For many, it’s a tribute to the work police K9s do behind the scenes.

But for former St. Francis Police K9 handler Holly McManus, it’s much more than that.

Facebook HOLLY MCMANUS AND BANE/ BANE’S HANDLER AND MOM



It’s her partner. Her best friend. And a reminder that even two years after his death, K9 Bane’s legacy is still changing lives.

“I love driving down Howard Avenue and saying hey buddy,” McManus said. “I used to say hi to him every morning when I pulled in and goodbye to him every day.”

Bane served alongside McManus for nearly a decade, becoming one of the most recognizable K9s in southeastern Wisconsin.

While he was known for his work helping officers track suspects and recover evidence, McManus said Bane also became deeply connected to the community through school visits, parades, National Night Out events and countless public appearances.

“I think everybody knows Bane as the grumpy old man,” McManus laughed.

But behind that tough exterior, she said, was a dog who showed up for people everywhere he went.

“Even when I would have to cover crossing guard duty, if it was nice enough outside, Bane was standing next to me,” she said.

McManus described Bane as “a meeter, not a greeter.” He wasn’t the kind of dog strangers could pet freely, but he still left an impact everywhere he went.

“As K9 handlers, we generally measure our success in a team as numbers,” McManus said. “How many bad guys did you catch, how many drugs did you take off the street.”

Bane helped locate evidence, track suspects and assist officers during high-risk situations throughout his career. McManus said one of the most rewarding experiences was working alongside the FBI SWAT team during missions and training exercises.

Still, she says Bane’s legacy ultimately became bigger than statistics.

“Bane’s success for me was beyond those numbers,” she said.

His favorite job was tracking.

“Track for good people, bad people,” McManus said.

One of the most recognizable pieces of Bane’s statue is the harness draped across him — the same harness he wore while working.

HOLLY MCMANUS BANE AND HOLLY

“He’d stick his head out, I’d put it on him, clip it in and we would be ready to go,” McManus recalled.

In June 2022, shortly after retirement, Bane was diagnosed with degenerative myelopathy, or DM, a progressive disease affecting the spinal cord.

McManus said the diagnosis brought overwhelming uncertainty.

“I didn’t know how to handle what was ahead of us,” she said. “I knew the medical bills would mount. I didn’t know how to take care of him the way he had just taken care of me.”

That experience inspired her to create the K9 Bane Hero Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping retired working dogs and their handlers with financial, medical and emotional support.

“To date, we’ve brought 15 retired K9s into the program from around the nation,” McManus said, including search-and-rescue dogs, federal K9s and police dogs.

She said the foundation has already provided between $50,000 and $60,000 in direct financial support, along with roughly another $50,000 in Amazon wishlist assistance.

“For me it became, after you die, what is it that you leave behind that you are remembered for,” McManus said.

She said the answer became clear: using Bane’s story to continue helping others.

“He reminded people that everyday doesn’t have to be perfect, as long as you give that day something,” she said.

Bane passed away May 9, 2024, just months before what would have been his 13th birthday.

But before his death, McManus was able to share one final moment with him.

She said Bane was still alive when the statue was officially dedicated — a moment made possible through support from the community, city leaders and the police department.

“When Bane got sick, I knew I had to do something different,” she said.

That support extended beyond law enforcement.

Among those inspired by Bane’s story was the Eric Look Band, a local group that worked closely with McManus and Bane during autism awareness and community events over the years.

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“We didn’t want anybody to forget him or the foundation,” said Michelle Jacobi of the Eric Look Band.

TMJ4 MICHELLE JACOBI / ERIC LOOK BAND



Jacobi helped write and compile lyrics for a tribute song honoring Bane called “Always By Your Side,” using Holly’s experiences and memories to shape the music.

“The song sort of speaks for itself,” Jacobi said. “He definitely shows that kind of fighter mentality and he was always by her side.”

The song has already received some local radio airplay.

Jacobi said one lyric even references the blue beam incorporated into the statue itself.

“Beam of blue, which you’ll actually see if you visit the statue, actually is on the concrete,” she said. “It’s really cool, so I included that into the music.”

The band’s connection to Bane became so meaningful that their name is even engraved into the memorial.

“If you come around here, we actually have the Eric Look Band name right here across,” Jacobi said while pointing to the statue.

Over the years, the band and Bane frequently crossed paths at public events, including autism awareness functions and even a Milwaukee Brewers game where they performed the national anthem.

For McManus’ family, Bane’s impact was deeply personal.

Her daughter, Evelynn Laird, said she grew up with Bane always nearby.

“He always used to sleep in my bedroom and outside the hall,” Evelynn said.

She smiled while remembering how her mom and Bane worked together at home.

“Mom always checked bad guys with Bane in case anyone was in my room,” she said.

At the statue, Evelynn carefully spelled out her own name engraved into the memorial.

“E-v-e-l-y-n-n,” she said.

“Why do you think your name is on there?” she was asked.

“Because Bane remembers me a lot,” Evelynn replied softly.

“Do you remember Bane a lot?”

“Yes," she replied.

Today, McManus says the mission is continuing forward through the K9 Bane Hero Foundation and through stories like Bane’s that continue reaching people across the country.

“Every hero deserves a legacy,” she said.

The K9 Bane Hero Foundation’s next event will be held June 8 at the Boerner Botanical Gardens. The event is dog-friendly and will include vendors, activities for children and opportunities to support retired working dogs.

More information about the foundation can be found on Facebook under K9 Bane Hero Foundation, on Instagram at Retired K9 Bane and online at K9BaneHeroFoundation.org.

The Eric Look Band's song "Right by Your Side" can be found on YouTube by clicking here. They also have two events coming up in July and September, and you can find them on Facebook under Eric Look Band.

The latest Bane-themed shirts are also available through FrontlineDefender.com, with proceeds benefiting the foundation.

As for McManus, there’s still one thing she misses most.

“I miss you buddy,” she said while looking toward Bane’s statue. “And I would give anything to just have another day with you in the squad catching bad guys.”

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