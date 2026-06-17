‘I just panicked’: Neighbor describes Milwaukee police shooting outside of her apartment door

MILWAUKEE — A next-door neighbor says she and her young children were on the other side of the wall from where Milwaukee police shot and injured a suspect.

"When I heard the shots go off, I actually got scared for my kids and me because they were actually asleep and they got woken up out of their sleep to gunshots," Princess Holmes said.

TMJ4 Princess Holmes — next door neighbor

The Milwaukee Police Department says two officers shot and injured a suspect after responding to reports of an active shooter at an apartment complex near 64th and Sheridan Tuesday night on the city's north side.

MPD says multiple people called 911 to report an active shooter on the second floor. Callers told police the suspect was seen walking down the hallway in a ski mask, carrying an AR-style pistol.

Holmes says she heard the suspect pounding on a neighbor's door before police arrived.

"He was banging on her door, telling her, did she call the police on him. And all that, so it was already like let off already before the police even came up," Holmes said. "They do it every day, so I'm thinking it's a random argument, but it wasn't random this time."

Four bullet holes in the stairwell are just on the other side of the wall from Holmes' apartment, where she lives with her two young children.

TMJ4 Bullet holes in apt complex stairwell

"My bedroom is literally like directly where they were shooting at," Holmes said.

While searching for the suspect, MPD says officers heard gunshots and ran toward them. A Milwaukee Police Department spokesperson says officers found the suspect in the stairwell, where they shot and injured him. MPD says an AR-style gun was recovered from the scene.

Another resident, Sade Hobson, watched the situation unfold from her porch.

"It was very frightening watching them go in action and trying to catch the guy, then do their work," Hobson said.

TMJ4 Sade Hobson — Heard the gunshots

Holmes described the panic she felt as a mother trying to protect her children.

"I just panicked, like, I'm trying to get out of here. I'm asking the cop, like, "Can you let me and my kids out?" My family is outside to rescue us," Holmes said.

Police say the 20-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital. MPD would not provide an update on his condition beyond that he is expected to survive. The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty, which is routine in shootings involving officers.

The Milwaukee Police Department declined our interview request.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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