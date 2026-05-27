I-894 ramp to close at Mitchell Interchange this weekend

MILWAUKEE — As part of the ongoing Mitchell Interchange resurfacing and improvement project in Milwaukee County, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will close the eastbound Interstate 894 to northbound Interstate 43/94 system ramp tunnel this weekend.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 8 a.m. Sunday.
The posted detour will utilize Wisconsin 36 (Loomis Road) and Layton Avenue (County Y) to the northbound Interstate 43/94 entrance ramp.
The Wisconsin 241 (27th Street) entrance ramps to Interstate 43/94 northbound will also be closed during this time.
The Interstate 894 eastbound exit ramp to Wisconsin 241 (27th Street) will close overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
View the project site here: https://projects.511wi.gov/mitchellresurf/ [projects.511wi.gov]
For up-to-date travel information, use 511wi.gov [511wi.gov].
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.