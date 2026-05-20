Hunger Task Force Farm in Franklin grows 500,000 pounds of produce for those in need

FRANKLIN — The Hunger Task Force Farm in Franklin is ramping up its efforts to fight food insecurity as summer approaches, growing roughly a half a million pounds of fresh produce each year across 208 acres about 20 minutes south of Milwaukee.

Farm Director Sarah Bressler said the operation is a direct response to a challenge communities across the country face.

Kidd O'Shea

"The farm is actually a strategic response to an issue that communities all over the nation face, which is that access to fresh, healthy produce. So at this scale, there's roughly around 5 food banks that operate farms at this size."

WATCH: 'We really value our community and what they're looking for,' The Hunger Task Force Farm is ramping up its efforts to fight food insecurity

Hunger Task Force Farm in Franklin grow 500k pounds of produce for those in need

The farm grows 30 different fruits and vegetables, including cabbage and garlic, currently in the seedling phase and being prepared for planting in the fields.

To make sure the food it grows meets the needs of the people it serves, the Hunger Task Force reaches out directly to the community.

Kidd O'Shea

"We really value our community and what they're looking for and what they're comfortable with. So we send out multiple surveys to all of our food pantries, our soup kitchens, our homeless shelters, and low income senior sites to get their feedback on what produce they're looking for," Sarah said.

The need for that produce has grown significantly. Sarah said demand is up 30% compared to last year and 44% compared to two years ago.

Kidd O'Shea

"The impact of those donations and the volunteerism is huge for the community. So it's helping to feed all the community," Sarah said.

The Hunger Task Force welcomes donations and volunteers at both the farm and at local food pantries. You can learn more and help by clicking here.

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