Hundreds will gather at Atwater Beach for full moon beach yoga under the Buck Moon Wednesday night

SHOREWOOD — Full moon beach yoga returns to Atwater Beach in Shorewood on Wednesday, July 29, and this month's session takes place under the Buck Moon.

The event is hosted by Tribal Yoga School in partnership with Girls Who Walk MKE and City Limits Run Club. It is part of a monthly series running April through September, with each session tied to that month's full moon.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a free community 5K run and walk hosted by City Limits Run Club. Run check-in opens at 6:15 p.m. Yoga check-in opens at 7:00 p.m., and the 90-minute yoga session begins promptly at 7:30 p.m.

Tribal Yoga School

Elissa Albert, founder and yoga master trainer at Tribal Yoga School, organizes the series. She said the experience on the water is unlike anything else.

"The sun sets and the moon rises over Lake Michigan during the session, so it's a very magical moment with nature," Albert said.

The yoga session blends Himalayan Kundalini breathwork, hatha yoga, meditation, music, and connection. The event draws around 500 people and is open to all ages. Dogs are welcome.

Tribal Yoga School

"The energy is palpable. Connection is medicine, and that is the reason people keep coming back. We have people in their 80s that come. We have people bringing their children. We have dogs that come, and cost is never a barrier. It's donation based, so anyone is welcome," Albert said.

The event is donation-based to keep it accessible. Anyone for whom cost is a barrier can email elissa@tribalyogaschool.com to be added to the guest list.

Albert said the event is also rooted in sober community building.

Tribal Yoga School

"My hope with Full Moon Beach Yoga is to continue to make an impact in the wellness scene in Milwaukee but also the Midwest, just growing. Events where it's sober and people come to connect with one another, connect themselves, and they don't need drugs or alcohol to have fun and to be free to dance, to move their body and just connect in a holistic way," Albert said.

Pre-registration is required and sessions sell out. You can learn more by clicking here

Remaining 2026 full moon dates:



Aug. 27 — Sturgeon Moon

Sept. 27 — Harvest Moon

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