West Allis neighbors excited for Wisconsin State Fair kickoff, share tips for getting there

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair is underway in West Allis, and organizers are highlighting several deals on food, tickets and parking for fairgoers.

One of the most visible attractions is the American 250 Wheel, the largest portable Ferris wheel in the world. The ride takes passengers 230 feet in the air, offering views up to 14 miles away.

Food is a major draw at the fair, with more than 20 meal options available for $11. Options include a corn dog and a soft drink, or a medium plain popcorn with a snow cone. Fairgoers can also purchase a voucher online for six cream puffs for $22, redeemable at the Dairy Building or any cream puff to-go location.

For longtime fairgoers, the appeal goes beyond the food.

Alonna Johnson

"There's always something new, something going on that strikes your fancy on any given day you go," Rick, a West Allis resident who has attended the fair for over 40 years, said.

Alonna Johnson

Michelle, another West Allis resident, said the variety keeps her coming back.

"The live entertainment, the animals, you know the different flavors of chocolate milk," Michelle said.

General admission is $20 for adults, but several discounted days are available. Thursday, fairgoers can get in for $5 by donating 2 cans of fruits or vegetables to the Hunger Task Force between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday is Veterans and Active Military Day, offering free admission for veterans, active military and their families from opening until 4 p.m. Monday is Senior Day, with tickets available for $7.

Parking is first come, first served. Rates are $18 Monday through Thursday and $22 Friday through Sunday. The fairgrounds note that purchasing parking online can save money.

A longstanding tradition also continues in the surrounding neighborhood, where homeowners and businesses offer their lots for parking. West Allis homeowners Pam and Ronald have been renting out their lawn for years.

"I've been doing it for 30. Since I retired and that would be 10 years," Pam and Ronald said.

Alonna Johnson

Ronald described what the roads around the fairgrounds look like during the event.

"And if you ever driven on this road during state fair, oh, it's not driving. It's parking," Ronald said.

Alonna Johnson

The next several days are expected to bring heavy traffic, compounded by ongoing construction in the area. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation offers a plan-your-route feature to help visitors navigate to the fairgrounds from any starting point.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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