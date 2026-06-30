Milwaukee is under a heat advisory, and the risks are highest for the youngest and oldest residents.

According to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, heat waves lead to about 9 extra deaths per heat wave per 10,000 older adults each year.

That reality is driving local organizations to act. ERAS Seniors Network is distributing about 50 air conditioning units to seniors in need living in the Harambee neighborhood and surrounding areas.

Watch: How Milwaukee seniors can get a free AC unit during heat wave:

How Milwaukee seniors can get a free AC unit as heat advisory continues

Freda Wright, program manager for ERAS Seniors Network, said the effort grew out of a clear gap in resources.

Alonna Johnson

"The need started when we noticed underserved seniors needed air."

Fredrick Collier, president of Collier's Training Institute, works alongside ERAS to install the units at no cost to recipients.

Alonna Johnson

"The pain that they have and the quality of life that they're living in our communities. It's not so good, so to be a part of this is a heartfelt situation."

Seniors interested in the program can contact Wright by phone at 414-488-6927 or by email at freda.wright@eras.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip