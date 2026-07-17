Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee appoints new chief operations officer

MILWAUKEE — The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) announced Friday in a release the appointment of Zena Farah as its new chief operations officer.

In her new role, Farah will lead HACM’s public housing, affordable housing and Housing Choice Voucher programs.

She will provide strategic oversight for housing operations, regulatory compliance and resident services and work on “advancing the agency’s mission to deliver high-quality, affordable housing opportunities throughout Milwaukee," according to the release.

“I am honored to join HACM and look forward to working alongside our staff, residents and community partners,” Farah said. “Together, we will build on the vital work already underway, strengthen housing programs and enhance services for Milwaukee families.”

Farah holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Ohio University and is a graduate of HUD’s Management Development Program.

She will begin her role at HACM with decades of experience in affordable housing and property management. Most recently, she served as regional property manager with KMG Prestige.

Previously, she spent more than 16 years with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where she held multiple leadership roles supporting public housing, Housing Choice Vouchers and multifamily housing programs, according to the release.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Farah to HACM’s executive leadership team,” Secretary-Executive Director Harold S. Ince Jr. said. “Her deep expertise in property management and federal housing administration will be instrumental as we continue strengthening operations and expanding opportunities for the residents we serve.”

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