WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Milwaukee Auto Show opened Thursday at its new location at the State Fair Park in the Exposition Center, bringing dozens of new models for visitors to explore — from traditional gas-powered vehicles to hybrids and fully electric models. This year, rising fuel prices are driving more conversations about what’s under the hood.

Mike Beiermeister Milwaukee Auto Show

According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Milwaukee metro area was $4.66 on Thursday, a little over 50 cents from the record set back in June 2022. Diesel prices have hit record highs. Those numbers are pushing some drivers to take a closer look at electric and hybrid vehicles, hoping to spend less at the pump or avoid the gas station altogether.

Watch: High gas prices spark driver interest in EVs and hybrids at Milwaukee Auto Show

High gas prices spark driver interest in EVs and hybrids at Milwaukee Auto Show

Micah Oge said that recent gas prices gave him sticker shock. Oge currently owns one fully electric vehicle and two gasoline vehicles, but said he wants to trade his EV for another electric model that better suits his growing family.

“Usually, I drive our electric vehicle, and I haven't had to put gas in any of our vehicles for maybe three, four weeks. So to see how much more expensive it was to put gas in our Buick was flooring for me. It really makes me want to make sure that I'm always driving my electric vehicle, because it just — I can't believe how expensive it was to fill up that tank.”

Mike Beiermeister Micah Oge and his son, Bo.

Oge said he’s looking for an EV that offers three rows of seating and sufficient range to make regular trips to visit family. “Whether it's having three rows of space because our family is getting bigger or just sufficient range so we can go from here in Milwaukee to where my family might be in Chicago, or anywhere else that we want to go visit,” he said.

He also said he’s paying attention to how manufacturers are making EVs more accessible. “I know that there are, even though the federal government might have lifted their incentives or tax incentives for buying an electric vehicle, manufacturers have still heavily incentivized quite a few of them,” Oge said.

Automotive expert and analyst Brian Moody said Oge isn’t alone in his search. Moody, who works with AutoTrader and Kelley Blue Book analyzing industry trends, said hybrids are drawing the most interest among shoppers because the technology has matured and they no longer feel like a compromise.

Mike Beiermeister Brian Moody is an Automotive Expert & Analyst

“I think there’s a couple of things,” Moody said. “One, increasing gas prices and another is that the technology has now matured for a lot of those things to where it doesn’t feel like a compromise.” He noted that some drivers don’t even realize they’re buying hybrids. “There’s also hybrid cars that aren’t even labeled as hybrid. So the Toyota Sienna and the Toyota Camry and the Jeep Cherokee, those are all hybrids, but they don’t say the word hybrid on — that’s just the only way it comes,” Moody said.

Moody said that when hybrids first hit the market, some buyers were skeptical. “There used to be ‘oh, I don’t want a hybrid… it’s going to be noisy… it’s going to feel jarring.’ More people now — because of prices — are looking and saying ‘that’s how much fuel economy I can get? OK… I might reconsider.’”

Moody said that while EV sales haven’t spiked in Wisconsin, drivers are researching models, taking test drives, and seeking out used EVs as a more affordable way to buy in. “Used electric cars are a great deal because the depreciation has already happened,” he said. “New electric cars can tend to be relatively expensive… but if your goal is to use no gas, electric cars do that.”

Moody expects hybrids to outpace EV sales in the short term, especially in regions like Wisconsin, where winter conditions can limit range and slow charging speeds. He also pointed to affordability as a key factor for consumers. “With gas at about four-dollars-sixty-six cents a gallon, price sensitivity will continue to shape what drivers choose… and how soon they’re ready to make the switch.”

Oge said that, for him, EVs can be more economical than gas vehicles over the long haul. “I believed this for a while, and now, I know it now — EVs can be more economical than trying to go with a gasoline-powered vehicle,” he said. He added that he was surprised to see a selection of used EVs at the show, including several Tesla Model 3s priced within reach for many buyers.

The Milwaukee Auto Show runs through Sunday, offering visitors a chance to compare gas, hybrid, and EV options side-by-side and to see if one of them fits their needs — and their budgets.

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