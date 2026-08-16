GREENDALE — The Trimborn Farm chicken coop, built in 1938, is being restored as part of a larger project to preserve and revitalize Milwaukee County's only historic park.

If progress continues as planned, a new flock of community chickens could arrive by mid-October.

The chicken coop project is led by Heritage Hen Collective, a group founded by Erin Dummert, a Greendale resident who previously kept backyard chickens when she lived in New Berlin.

WATCH: Heritage Hen Collective begins restoring Trimborn Farm chicken coop, prepares to welcome new flock

Heritage Hen Collective begins restoring Trimborn Farm chicken coop, prepares to welcome new flock

"Having chickens of my own, especially when my kids were little, was just an amazing experience," Dummert said.

TMJ4 Erin Dummert, founder of Heritage Hen Collective

After moving to Greendale, Dummert said she missed the experience.

"We're not allowed to have [backyard] chickens in Greendale, and I've always really wanted to experience that again," Dummert said.

The coop, which had been boarded up since the 1970s, is already being repaired by volunteers so it can house the new flock.

"When this opportunity came up to revitalize Trimborn Farm and we found out there was an actual chicken coop here, it just seemed like the natural fit to be able to bring something like this to the community," Dummert said.

Dummert said the next big part of the preservation process will be replacing the coop roof, and Heritage Hen Collective hopes to have a corporate sponsor to fund the project.

"We want to do this in the most accurate way possible because this is a historic coop, so we want to be able to replace it with cedar shingles," said Dummert.

Dummert said this community coop model offers a middle ground for residents with differing views on urban hen keeping.

"I think this is a perfect compromise because it will allow those people who really want to experience hen keeping to be able to do that, and for the people aren't interested and don't want it, they won't ever have to have some of the things they are worried about," Dummert said.

A small group of flock stewards will take on the responsibility of hen care and expenses in exchange for fresh eggs. Dummert said the flock will start out small and possibly expand up to 35 hens. Sue Bunker is one flock steward.

TMJ4 Sue Bunker, flock steward

"I call myself a chicken enthusiast," Bunker said.

Bunker said she thinks the project will benefit the broader Greendale community.

"I think it's going to be really exciting for Greendale. I'm hoping it really takes off and allows all of that community involvement and community enjoyment," Bunker said.

For residents who are not flock stewards, there may still be a chance to get eggs. Dummert said if production runs high, eggs will be raffled off to supporters.

There are also plans to use the coop for community education and free events like family story time.

Once the chickens move in, the public will be able to check on the flock through a live hen camera.

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