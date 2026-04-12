MILWAUKEE — A family is mourning the loss of a 38-year-old man who was shot and killed Friday night on the city’s north side.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 1000 block of W. Atkinson Avenue. A 35-year-old was taken to the hospital with nonfatal injuries.

Watch: Family of Christopher White left wondering why he was killed in a double shooting Friday night in Milwaukee.

'He loved his family’: Loved ones remember Milwaukee man killed days before birthday in double shooting

A 38-year-old, who family identified as Christopher White, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Family of Christopher White. Christopher White.

On Saturday, loved ones gathered for a vigil, holding photos and praying together.

“He had a really big family. He was a good person,” Erica White, his mother, said.

Family members said White was one of six siblings and loved spending time with his family. The gathering came just days before what would have been his 39th birthday.

"For them to do him like that? He was in a wheelchair, he had one leg,” White’s girlfriend, Dawana Brown, cried.

Loved ones said White was paralyzed after a shooting more than a decade ago near N. 7th Street and W. North Avenue. Brown said he relied on others for care.

“He is helpless. He can’t do anything. He had no leg,” Brown said. “For them to do him like that… y’all didn’t have to kill him.”

Family of Christopher White 38-year-old Christopher White, center wearing orange; White's family identified him as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday night on the 1000 block of W. Atkinson Avenue.

Family members said White survived that earlier shooting, only to be killed in another act of gun violence.

As the investigation continues, Brown asked for prayers.

“Pray for my family, his family… everything to be alright,” Brown said.

The family has also created a GoFundMe as they seek justice.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting and are still seeking suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police or Crime Stoppers.

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