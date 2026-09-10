Hales Corners to pay for wheelchair path after initially saying family must cover cost

HALES CORNERS — A Hales Corners family whose son uses a wheelchair is getting a permanent paved path to the road after the village previously said the family would have to pay for it themselves.

Before construction on Luther Avenue, Nick Ness used a wooden wheelchair ramp to get out of his home, onto the neighborhood sidewalk, and then down to the road. But after residents petitioned to have the sidewalks removed as part of the road reconstruction project, the Ness family was left without a permanent paved path from Nick's ramp to the road.

"In our younger days, we were able to push Nick through the grass and get through rocky things, but we aren't young anymore," Roseann Ness, Nick's mother, said.

TMJ4 Roseann Ness, Luther Ave Resident

A temporary gravel path was put in place, but then-village administrator Sandy Kulik told TMJ4 on Aug. 24, 2026 that a permanent path would be considered a private improvement and public funds could not be used to pay for it. She said the Ness family would be responsible for the cost.

"Her solution is that this is on us, we are welcome to hire a contractor," Ness said at the time. "That would be our expense."

Now, that's changed.

The village is paying to pave a permanent path from Nick's wheelchair ramp to the road and to extend the front walks of 13 properties to the road.

The new village administrator, Rachel Pocquette, told TMJ4 in an email that removing the sidewalks left 13 properties along Luther Avenue with front walkways that would otherwise end in the grass.

"We cannot use borrowed money or tax dollars for private improvements, that has not changed," Pocquette said.

However, Pocquette said the village expects to receive more interest earnings on its cash and investments than budgeted and will use those funds to pay for all the paved paths as a one-time accommodation.

Pocquette said going through the special assessment process would take about 90 days and require public hearings, potentially delaying completion of the project until next year.

For Ness, the solution means getting Nick out of the house will soon be easier.

"Just to get him out, even if it's just sitting in the yard, it makes a world of difference," Ness said.

Next door, Joe Welch is also getting a paved connection from his front walk to the road.

"It would have been an odd situation," Welch said of the prospect of having his walkway end in the grass.

TMJ4 Joe Welch, Roseann’s neighbor

Welch said he is happy a solution was found for his neighbors.

"It means everything to me," he said. "I think that is what the whole community should be about, making sure we help all people."

The Ness family's path is not yet finished, though the curb cut leading to the road had already been poured.

Ness said she was always hopeful they would find a solution and is thankful to the village, construction crew and her neighbors for helping make it happen.

"There is always a battle before there is a solution to anything," Ness said. "If we had said nothing, it wouldn't have happened."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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