HALES CORNERS — Homeowners of eight properties on West Ridge Road have filed a lawsuit against the Village of Hales Corners over a planned road reconstruction project.

In the lawsuit, homeowners argue their property extends to the center of the road. The planned reconstruction, according to a village presentation, would improve drainage, center the road in the right-of-way, and calm traffic. The project carries an estimated cost of $1.6 million.

Vince Bisesi bought his home on West Ridge Road in 2017.

"If you just look down this road you think you are in the north woods, but you are really just between Forest Home and Highway 100," Bisesi said.

TMJ4 Vince Bisesi, Ridge Road homeowner & named plaintiff in lawsuit

Bisesi said the reconstruction would shift the road into what he considers his

yard and close his horseshoe driveway. The project would also remove 105 trees along the street.

"It's just gonna kill the essence of what this street is," Bisesi said.

Bisesi has put white markers on trees and other features on the property he wants preserved.

Watch: Hales Corners homeowners sue village to stop West Ridge Road reconstruction project

Hales Corners neighbors sue over construction changes

"I even put it on my lightpost. Save the lightpost. These are my save the tree markings," Bisesi said.

Delene Hanson has lived on West Ridge Road for about 40 years.

"When we were first looking for a house, I drove into Ridge Road in January. There was snow on all the trees, and it was absolutely gorgeous," said Hanson. "I said to myself, this is where I want to live."

TMJ4 Delene Hanson, Ridge Road homeowner & named plaintiff in lawsuit

She is also a named plaintiff in the lawsuit.

"There's just so many things that are going to be shifted and moved. All at a cost of 1.6 million dollars estimated," Hanson said.

Hanson said she feels the village has not communicated enough with residents about the project.

"No transparency at all. We were invited to a meeting back in May where they said, this is what we are going to do to your road," Hanson said.

Both homeowners said they support some level of road work, but not the current plan.

"We all want it repaved. Just repave it," Bisesi said.

"And solve the water problems that three of our neighbors have. It would seem that there should be some sort of engineering solution that doesn't involve the whole road," Hanson said.

Through the lawsuit, the homeowners are hoping to stop the current reconstruction plan.

"If we do get all of our trees chopped down, and the road shifts inward and we lose our horseshoe driveway, my wife is pushing to sell," said Bisesi. "So the forever home is now; we are looking for a new one."

I reached out to the village, and outgoing Administrator Sandy Kulik told me she is aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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