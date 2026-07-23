Greenfield sisters use Good Stand Project lemonade stand to help brother with cystic fibrosis

GREENFIELD — For most kids, a lemonade stand is a summer tradition. For 7-year-old sisters Abigail and Elizabeth of Greenfield, it's a way to help their big brother.

"We're raising money for our brother," Elizabeth said.

The Greenfield sisters were selected as Milwaukee area recipients of Riley Construction's Good Stand Project, earning a custom-built lemonade stand to raise money for a cause close to home.

Kidd O'Shea

"Because he has cystic fibrosis," Abigail said.

Their brother Dylan was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was just 10 days old. Now the sisters are turning lemonade sales into support for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Southeast Wisconsin while helping raise awareness about the disease.

"I was very excited because we can finally do it," Abigail said.

Wherever the stand goes, it gets attention.

"They go, 'Wow, you've got a really nice lemonade stand,'" grandfather Ken Lenz said.

Kidd O'Shea

The family hopes the attention translates into donations. Their goal is to raise $2,500. Riley Construction Group will match up to $2,500 in donations.

"If we go over $2,500, well, that works too," Lenz said.

The community response has already made an impression on the family.

"Thank you so so much. It's just been super that people just donate above and beyond," Lenz said.

The sisters have also found a system for working together at the stand.

"So that one does the pink and then does like the yellow," Abigail said.

As for why they hope more people will visit this summer, Abigail put it simply.

"So, um, we can get money, we can get to help our brother," she said.

The lemonade stand will be at the Heatwave Half Marathon on Saturday at Estabrook Park, the Franklin community rummage sale and then at the Summer Sizzler Run at Milwaukee County Sports Complex on Aug. 22.

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