GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield has banned e-bikes and e-scooters from public sidewalks and pedestrian paths in city parks, a move drawing mixed reactions and conversations from riders and pedestrians.

The ordinance, approved by the Greenfield Common Council on Oct. 6, still allows e-bikes and e-scooters on designated bicycle and recreational trails, but riders must travel no faster than 10 miles per hour when pedestrians are present. Electric scooters cannot be operated on roads with speed limits above 25 miles per hour.

The ordinance further prohibits dockless shared-mobility systems from operating within Greenfield. Dockless devices left parked in the city for more than 24 hours may be removed and impounded. The redemption fee is $100 or the amount otherwise established in the city's fee schedule.

Greenfield sidewalk ban for e-bikes, e-scooters draws mixed reactions from riders and pedestrians

The ordinance also prohibits anyone under 16 from operating a Class 3 electric bicycle, which provides pedal assistance up to 28 miles per hour.

The move comes as communities across southeast Wisconsin continue to grapple with safety concerns involving electric bikes and scooters.

Frequent e-scooter rider Ethan Reyes said he was unaware of the new rules until TMJ4 informed him.

"I mean, it's kind of reasonable if you really think about it," Reyes said.

While Reyes said he understands the reasoning behind banning e-bikes and e-scooters from park pathways, he worries the ordinance could force riders into traffic.

"I don't want getting crashed or rear-ended. That's why I take the sidewalk a lot," Reyes said. "But since this has happened, I'm gonna have to take the third lane, and I'm usually scared because I'm not as fast as the cars."

Some pedestrians say they've experienced close calls with riders traveling quickly on sidewalks.

Nick Bauer supports the ordinance.

"Riding on the sidewalks and not even caring, just coming straight through really fast," Bauer said. "We're just trying to walk."

Still, Bauer acknowledges the challenges riders face on busy streets.

"From a driver's perspective, I don't want them in the road either," Bauer said. "So it's better off that they're on the sidewalk. I would just like it to be something that the people that are doing it irresponsibly are the ones that are actually seeing some consequences."

Bauer said the new rule is a step in the right direction but remains skeptical it will significantly change behavior among riders.

The ordinance does not specify fines or a detailed enforcement process for people who violate the sidewalk and park-path restrictions.

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