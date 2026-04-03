Glendale Police released body camera video Friday showing a chaotic, social media-fueled teen takeover at Bayshore on Sunday, March 29.

Footage shows officers deploying what appears to be pepper spray on groups of youths fighting. One video shows officers chasing a suspect who made motions as if he was going to fight an officer who pushed him back from an arrest in progress.

Watch: Glendale police release body cam video of chaotic 'teen takeover' at Bayshore Mall

Glendale police release body cam video of chaotic 'teen takeover' at Bayshore Mall

Glendale police were aware of social media posts referencing a possible "takeover" at the outdoor mall. Despite an increased police presence, TMJ4 crews observed hundreds of teens gathered, and TMJ4 cameras captured several fights — including one that spilled onto busy Port Washington Road.

Thirteen people were arrested during the incident.

According to a Bayshore Mall spokesperson, after 3 p.m. daily, guests 17 and younger must be accompanied by a supervising adult age 21 or older. Guests who break the code of conduct will be asked to leave.

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