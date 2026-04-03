Glendale Police released body camera video Friday showing a chaotic, social media-fueled teen takeover at Bayshore on Sunday, March 29.
Footage shows officers deploying what appears to be pepper spray on groups of youths fighting. One video shows officers chasing a suspect who made motions as if he was going to fight an officer who pushed him back from an arrest in progress.
Watch: Glendale police release body cam video of chaotic 'teen takeover' at Bayshore Mall
Glendale police were aware of social media posts referencing a possible "takeover" at the outdoor mall. Despite an increased police presence, TMJ4 crews observed hundreds of teens gathered, and TMJ4 cameras captured several fights — including one that spilled onto busy Port Washington Road.
Thirteen people were arrested during the incident.
According to a Bayshore Mall spokesperson, after 3 p.m. daily, guests 17 and younger must be accompanied by a supervising adult age 21 or older. Guests who break the code of conduct will be asked to leave.
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