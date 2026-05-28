Glendale police chase ends with suspect jumping into another vehicle after fleeing on I-43

A 26-year-old driver led Glendale police on a chase Tuesday night that ended with the suspect jumping into the back of a stranger's vehicle to escape officers.

Police say the chase began just after 7 p.m. when officers attempted a traffic stop and the driver fled. The pursuit moved onto I-43, where the driver weaved in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed before exiting the interstate.

The chase ended near 8th and Meinecke, where the driver got out of his vehicle and climbed a fence back toward the interstate. He then jumped into the rear driver's side of a different vehicle.

New video from Glendale police captured the moment officers located the suspect vehicle.

"That is the correct vehicle. It should be in the rear, rear driver's side. He got in. Looks like they're doing a PIT," an officer said.

Audio from the scene also captured officers warning the suspect about a police dog.

"You're going to get bit by a dog!" an officer said.

The driver was seen climbing a hill before being arrested a short time later. Glendale police say no one was hurt, though a minor crash did occur involving a vehicle that was not part of the incident.

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