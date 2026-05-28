GLENDALE, WI — A shooting at a short-term rental property in Glendale over the weekend has prompted city leaders to discuss potential regulations for properties.

Glendale Police say the shooting happened after a fight at a gathering at a short-term rental property early Monday morning. A 22-year-old man was injured.

Neighbors Margie Groh and Charles Landis witnessed the aftermath.

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Landis said he was alarmed by what unfolded.

"I was very concerned, I called the Glendale police I told them they better bring more than one squad," Landis said.

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After shots rang out, people who were at the party scattered, some jumping into cars on the street, others running through neighbors' backyards. Neighbors say Monday morning was the most hectic they had ever seen it.

Watch: Glendale neighbors discuss possible regulations on short-term rental properties after Memorial Day shooting

Glendale neighbors discuss possible regulations on short-term rental properties after Memorial Day shooting

The incident prompted discussions for change. On Wednesday, Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy announced on Facebook that the Common Council would discuss short-term rentals at their June 8 meeting, looking at possible regulations.

State law prohibits municipalities from completely banning rental properties, but property owners are required to hold a license to rent.

Kennedy wrote that city staff will look into several potential measures, including license revocation, enforcing occupancy limits, and distinguishing between actual short-term rentals and properties effectively operating as event venues.

Some neighbors say they hope for drastic action.

"They should take their license away," Landis said.

Others say the solution requires more dialogue between property owners, neighbors and the city.

"I think there needs to be more, if we can, more control on how many people can be there, and I know there are already rules in the ads, but it needs to be enforced, and it needs to be more communication between owners and the city," Groh said.

Possible changes will be discussed at the June 8 meeting, where residents will also be able to speak during public comment. The owner of the property did not respond to a request for comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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