Giannis' legacy lives on in Milwaukee through the young players he inspired

MILWAUKEE, WI — For many young basketball players in Milwaukee, there has never been a time without Giannis Antetokounmpo. From the Bradley Center to Fiserv Forum, the Greek Freak built a legacy that extended far beyond the hardwood, and now, as he heads to Miami, the kids he inspired say they'll carry that legacy forward in the Cream City.

Makayla Crawford, a sophomore at Vincent High School, summed up what made Giannis stand out.

"He's tough, he's tough, he's got it," Crawford said.

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Brittany Anderson, echoed that sentiment, describing Giannis as someone who shaped her childhood.

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"He's like a role model," Anderson said.

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Anderson is one of many kids connected to the Antetokounmpo Academy, a community program that provides basketball and life skills to children from low-income families across Milwaukee.

TMJ4 met Anderson and others at Running Rebels, a community organization mentoring youth.

The program was founded by the Antetokounmpo family, and Giannis' trade to the Miami Heat leaves the camp without its founder.

For Anderson, the trade hit close to home.

"When they settle the trade, I'll be hurt cause that's my childhood," Anderson said.

Donnie Faison Jr., another participant in the academy, said he has mixed emotions about Giannis leaving.

"It's sad to see Giannis go, but I'm also happy for him cause I feel like he's going to a better organization where he can expand more and do more," Faison Jr. said.

Faison Jr. still vividly remembers the night the Bucks won the NBA championship.

"I was happy I had my jersey on I jumped up from the couch, the popcorn went everywhere I had to clean it up after," Faison Jr. said.

He also offered his take on the trade itself.

"I also think the Bucks won the trade, they got four players from two players and a bunch of draft picks," Faison Jr. said.

Anderson closed with a message directly for Giannis.

"Thank you for giving us the greatest opportunity to be a part of Antetokounmpo Academy and I hope you have a wonderful time on the Miami Heat," Anderson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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