Giannis’ impact beyond the court lives on, his barber and mural artist reflect

The end of an era in Milwaukee sports history, as ESPN reports that Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP, has been traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat.

"This is my home. Milwaukee is my heart, and there's so much that he's been able to do in the community, and even with the young men at our church, he helped with some of the mentor stuff. And so it's just, it's a bittersweet moment," said Kenneth Lock.

Kenneth Lock is the pastor of Evolve Church and has been Giannis's barber since 2015.

He is among friends and fans who are reflecting on the legacy Giannis leaves behind in Milwaukee.

A mural in Bay View shines a light on a different story about Giannis — not the one of a championship athlete, but of a man who used his platform for social justice.

The mural depicts Giannis without his jersey and without a basketball, bringing viewers back to a pivotal moment in Milwaukee's history.

In 2020, as Black Lives Matter protests took place across the country, Giannis and his teammates made national headlines. The Bucks became the first NBA team to boycott a playoff game following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Lock said the boycott left a lasting impression.

"That was one of those moments that really encouraged my heart, because it takes a lot for a person to boycott a game. This is their job, it is how they provide for their families, and so it's more than just a game, it's their career," said Lock. "I think that that speaks to his character, that it speaks to the man that he was, and truly the hope that he had for our city."

Ruben Alcantar, the artist behind the mural, was also marching that day in 2020. He said painting it felt personal.

"It just went full circle, like I was there, and that's why I was more than happy to do it, because, like, I'm actually like documenting something that happened in my life as well," said Alcantar.

Alcantar said Giannis' willingness to show vulnerability is what makes the mural resonate.

"It's relatable, 100% relatable, like he's shown that he's human too," said Alcantar.

Whether marching among many or becoming the MVP of Milwaukee, Giannis is leaving behind a legacy and friendships that extend far beyond basketball.

Lock said he plans to see do Giannis' hair one more time before he goes.

"Yeah, we gotta go, we gotta go one last time. And, obviously, I'll, you know, he's a friend, you know. So, I'll, I'll get a chance to visit him in Miami, but it's just, there's no place like home, you know, no place like home," said Lock.

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