Giannis Antetokounmpo mural vandalized in Milwaukee days after trade to Miami Heat

A large mural of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee has been vandalized, less than 10 days after news broke that the NBA star was being traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat.

The 53-foot-tall artwork, created by artist Mauricio Ramirez, was tagged with graffiti. The words "I will miss you" and "miss you" were left at the bottom of the mural.

Fans who saw the damage said they were disappointed.

"The mural is great, but I don't know, I don't know why they decided to [graffiti it]. I don't know if it was out of anger, love, but it's just kind of disappointing that people wanted to, like, vandalize it," Luke Wixom, an 11-year-old fan from Tennessee, said.

Bucks fan Loretta Olson said the vandalism may have come from a complicated place.

"I think there was like a double intent. I think we're going to miss him, but I also think that the local public are, are, are really sad that he's leaving, so it could be a negative as well," Olson said.

TMJ4 is choosing to blur the graffiti artist's tag to avoid drawing attention to the artist.

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