MILWAUKEE — German Fest is back on Milwaukee's lakefront this weekend, celebrating food, music, and German culture for the 44th year.

Deb Wolf, vice president of German Fest, said veterans, active military, first responders, and disabled attendees get in free all weekend. General admission is $5 on Friday.

WATCH: German Fest returns to Milwaukee's lakefront for 44th year

German Fest returns to Milwaukee's lakefront on Friday

Saturday, attendees can get in free from noon to 3 p.m. at the main gate by bringing school supplies for an MPS school drive. On Sunday, visitors who bring 3 cans of food for the Hunger Task Force can get in free from noon to 3 p.m. at the south gate.

Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday, and organizers are keeping the opening ceremony details under wraps.

"Very cool. I always try to, you know, one up the year before," Deb said.

Live music this weekend includes a group Deb described as the Backstreet Boys of Germany — VoXXclub is made up of 5 performers who met at theater school and have been together for 15 years. Two are from Switzerland, 1 from Austria, and 2 from Germany.

New merchandise this year includes sweatshirts, coasters, pins, t-shirts, and a silicone shot glass designed not to break.

"So it won't break just in case you're served one too many," Deb said.

Also new this year is Bavarian Bert, a stress-relief toy, along with a dachshund derby shirt ahead of Sunday's race.

The dachshund derby takes place Sunday and is capped at 100 dogs.

Deb said the festival's deep roots in Milwaukee's German heritage make it unique among the ethnic festivals held on the Summerfest grounds.

"I think just because of the German heritage and the history that Milwaukee has, and for us it's very generational, our festival. So like my dad was the vice president and involved since day one of the fest, and now I've come on board," Deb said.

Deb has served on the board for 20 years and as vice president for 3 years. She said other board members also follow in their fathers' footsteps, and the generational tradition extends to volunteers as well.

German Fest is considered the largest celebration of German culture outside of Germany.

"We want to make it even bigger. So come on down," Deb said.

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