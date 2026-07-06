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Milwaukee police search for critically missing child

Legend Terrell
Photo provided by Milwaukee Police Department
Legend Terrell
Legend Terrell
Posted
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The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a critically missing 5-year-old child, Legend Terrell.

Legend is described as a Black male standing around 3 feet tall, with a slender build and a small afro.

He was wearing a white "Juneteeth" t-shirt and pink diaper with Sky from Paw Patrol on the front. Legend is a non-verbal autistic child who will recognize his name.

Legend was last seen around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2026, in the 2600 block of N 36th St.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin