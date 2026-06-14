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Full freeway closure at Marquette interchange following fatal motorcycle crash

The freeway going west to northbound in the Marquette interchange is under a full closure as the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal, single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday.
Fatal motorcycle crash
TMJ4
Fatal motorcycle crash
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MILWAUKEE — The freeway going west to northbound in the Marquette interchange is under a full closure as the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal, single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Sunday morning, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

TMJ4 is working on getting more details.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin