From veterans to school groups, Milwaukee volunteers build a Field of Flags for Memorial Day

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee volunteers are placing 27,316 flags at Veterans Park ahead of Memorial Day weekend to honor those who died in service to the country.

Kurt Baker, a veteran in his 5th year volunteering for the Field of Flags, said each flag carries personal weight.

Kidd O'Shea

"Someone who's no longer here, someone who gave his all for a job that needed to get done. Whether I know their name or not, they're they're there. That is that is a person."

Major General (Ret.) Brian Winski, Milwaukee County War Memorial Center President, said the event depends on broad community participation.

WATCH: Milwaukee volunteers build a Field of Flags for Memorial Day

Field of flags honors fallen soldiers

"It's the heart and soul of it, you know. People come out all week. We put in about 7000 of these flags each day. We have school groups. We have homeschool groups. We just have friends and supporters of the War Memorial Center, veterans, and just members of the community that want to be part of it."

Among those volunteers was Roger, who came with his mom and sister. Though the family had seen the Field of Flags before, this was their first time helping place them.

Kidd O'Shea

When asked what he hopes people remember on Memorial Day, Roger said:

"To remember people that have died in wars."

When asked what message he had for other kids watching, Roger said:

"Maybe help do this."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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