MILWAUKEE —

Historic Third Ward Moon Festival

The Historic Third Ward celebrates its 50th anniversary with a Moon Festival running all weekend. The event features a giant Museum of the Moon installation.

Saint Sharbel Lebanese Festival

The Saint Sharbel Lebanese Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday in Caledonia. Attendees can enjoy authentic Lebanese food and music. Admission is free.

Watch: Your weekend events round-up:

From the lakefront to Lambeau: Wisconsin weekend event lineup for Aug. 8-10

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field starting Friday night.

Packers Family Night

Packers Family Night is Friday night at Lambeau Field.

USA Triathlon National Championships

Athletes from across the country will compete in the USA Triathlon National Championships all weekend, with finals on Sunday. Competitors will race along the Milwaukee lakefront in sprint, Olympic-distance, and paratriathlon events.

"We the People Community Day"

The Milwaukee County Historical Society hosts "We the People Community Day" on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event highlights Milwaukee stories of immigration, citizenship, and community. Museum entry is free.

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