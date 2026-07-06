Free outdoor yoga series in West Allis raises money for nonprofits this summer

WEST ALLIS — A free outdoor yoga series is returning to West Allis this summer, offering daily morning sessions while raising money for local nonprofits.

30 Days of Yoga begins July 11 at Franklin Field House in West Allis. The event runs for 30 consecutive days, with sessions held from 7 to 7:45 a.m. each morning. Attendance is free, though donations are collected to benefit 30 different local nonprofits.

WATCH: Free outdoor yoga series in West Allis raises money for nonprofits

Free outdoor yoga series in West Allis raises money for nonprofits

Susie Melott, owner of Yoga is Served, founded the series out of a desire to make yoga accessible to her community.

"It started with just a humble dream of bringing yoga to my community because it just changed my life in such a massive way, and there's a huge barrier of payment when you have to go to a yoga studio and you also have to be ready on time and go to a class that fits your schedule, and I just wanted this to be an everyday thing that was free," Melott said.

Melott said participants are never required to contribute financially.

Yoga is Served

"We do collect money for 30 different local nonprofits, but it's free. You don't have to contribute anything. You just come down and you see what yoga and the power of being consistently outside on your mat in the beautiful day, moving, breathing, and having great community," Melott said.

Now in its 11th year, the series has grown into a consistent community gathering. Melott said sessions have drawn as many as 50 people to the field.

"A 45 minute practice really is a sweet spot, I think in the morning. It's not too long, not too short, just right," Melott said.

Over its 10-year history, the series has raised just under $20,000 for local nonprofits, according to Melott. She credited Linda Christmacher from the West Allis rec center with helping estimate the total.

Melott said yoga has had a personal impact on her life, particularly in managing stress.

"Yoga and movement and just simply being able to control your breath in times of stress and panic," Melott said.

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