Franklin voters cast ballots in mayoral showdown

Voters in Franklin are heading to the polls to decide the city's next mayor, choosing between three candidates on the ballot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Franklin voters face contentious mayoral race at ballot box

Current Mayor John Nelson says he wants to bring in quality residential, commercial and retail developments that make the American dream possible in the city of Franklin. Nelson, who has served as mayor for the past three years, also says he wants to continue the work he has done and bring in top companies that provide family-supporting jobs and want to be here for decades to come.

John Nelson John Nelson

Challenger Basil Ryan wants more community and quality of life. Ryan says he is running to make sure people have a say in what is going on. He says there are many issues where residents feel divided, and he wants to bring the community back together.

TMJ4 Basil Ryan

Write-in candidate and former Mayor Steve Olsen says he is focused on restoring trust and pride in elected officials. Olsen served as an alderman for 12 years before becoming mayor. He says he decided to run late last month after hearing feedback from community members.

Steve Olsen Steve Olsen

Terry Kanutson, a 45-year resident, told me it could be anybody's win.

"I think the mayor is the biggest contested thing today. Heard a lot of rumblings back and forth both ways. You need to make your own intelligent decision," Kanutson said.

TMJ4 Terry Kanutson/ Franklin resident

Kanutson says he loves his community, which is why he stayed to raise his family here. He feels a lot of community spirit and wants it to continue. He also likes to see the area's growth.

"I think they’re headed in the right direction. I'd like to see taxes down, but I understand roads have to be maintained. For the most part, the city does a pretty great job," Kanutson said.

Voters have until 8 tonight to cast their ballots.

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