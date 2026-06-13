Franklin Police looking for suspect connected to attempted sexual assault on Oak Leaf Trail

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department is investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred Thursday night at the Oak Leaf Trail.

A 41-year-old Franklin resident reported that she was assaulted on the Oak Leaf Trail between W Drexel Avenue and W Puetz Road on Thursday night between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

According to the Franklin Police Department, the suspect is described as a tan skinned male, approximately 5'10", weighing between 150 and 180 lbs, with a muscular build.

TMJ4 Franklin Police Department squad car, file image.

The suspect was dressed in all black, spoke with a deep voice and was wearing a face mask during the assault. He was last seen running north towards W Drexel Avenue on the trail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Goers at (414) 425-2522.

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