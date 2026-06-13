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Franklin Police looking for suspect connected to attempted sexual assault on Oak Leaf Trail

The Franklin Police Department is investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred Thursday night at the Oak Leaf Trail.
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TMJ4
oak leaf trail
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FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department is investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred Thursday night at the Oak Leaf Trail.

A 41-year-old Franklin resident reported that she was assaulted on the Oak Leaf Trail between W Drexel Avenue and W Puetz Road on Thursday night between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

According to the Franklin Police Department, the suspect is described as a tan skinned male, approximately 5'10", weighing between 150 and 180 lbs, with a muscular build.

franklin police
Franklin Police Department squad car, file image.

The suspect was dressed in all black, spoke with a deep voice and was wearing a face mask during the assault. He was last seen running north towards W Drexel Avenue on the trail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Goers at (414) 425-2522.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin