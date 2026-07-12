Franklin Fire responds to 'full assignment' after reports of trailer on fire in driveway

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to the 7300 block of S. 36th Street after receiving reports of a trailer on fire in a driveway on Saturday evening.

Due to the trailer having been near a home, a "Full Assignment" structure fire response was dispatched.

When the first crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing from a large cargo trailer that extended to a box truck that was also parked in the driveway.

Storyblocks A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.

The fire was spreading quickly and was endangering the garage and the adjacent home.

The fire was quickly brought under control with nominal damage to other exposed structures after more crews arrived at the scene.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, the overhaul efforts were complicated due to the number of automotive batteries and a solar energy system that was installed on the trailers.

There were no reports of injuries among civilians or first responders. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

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