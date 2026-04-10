Franklin Fire Department responded to 'Full Assignment' structure fire, one resident with minor injuries

FRANKLIN — A "Full Assignment" structure fire response was called on Thursday evening after the Franklin 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a fire at 8609 W. Forest Hill Avenue in the City of Franklin, Fire Chief Jim Mayer said in a media release early Friday morning.

First responders found smoke showing from the front of a two-family residence. According to the occupants, the fire started in the basement. Crews immediately began an interior fire attack, along with coordinated ventilation, search and rescue to extinguish the fire.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

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Paramedics evaluated one resident with minor injuries. There were no injuries reported among the first responders.

Fire crews from the Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners, Milwaukee, and Oak Creek departments assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and damage estimates are being evaluated.

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