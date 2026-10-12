Franklin faces loss of millions in revenue as landfill nears capacity, expansion remains uncertain

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The City of Franklin gets millions in annual landfill siting revenue, but that will eventually stop when the landfill at the Metro Recycling and Disposal Facility fills up. According to WM, the landfill has only three to five years of permitted capacity remaining.

WM estimates a proposed landfill expansion would extend the facility's operating life by 11.5 years. The proposed expansion would add about 72 acres, impacting more than 7.5 acres of wetland.

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Franklin faces eventual loss of millions in revenue as landfill nears capacity

Alderwoman Danelle Kenney represents Franklin's 6th District and lives near the landfill. She supports the proposed expansion.

"We're affecting a piece of land that is already here and making it contiguous, and not going and disturbing land elsewhere," Kenney said.

The Wisconsin DNR recently denied a wetland permit needed for the expansion, though WM has options to appeal or present an alternative plan.

"The city is in discussions on whether or not they will appeal as well because the city has financial stake at it too," Kenney said.

In recent years, Franklin has received more than $3 million annually in landfill siting revenue. In Franklin's 2027 Mayor's Recommended Annual Budget, $550,000 of landfill siting revenue would go to the General Fund, while $2.6 million would go to capital and other funds. Historically, those funds have supported capital improvements, equipment replacement and street improvements.

Kenney, who serves on the Finance Committee, was direct when asked whether a contingency plan exists.

"No. And that is something we are starting to address as a finance committee," Kenney said.

TMJ4 Danelle Kenney is Franklin's District 6 Alderwoman and serves on the finance committee

An interview with Franklin Mayor John Nelson was canceled by the city, citing potential litigation following the DNR's decision. The city said Kenney's interview would speak on its behalf.

"After this budget season is where we start to think about what do we do in the event that they don't get the expansion and we have to come to the drawing board about the finances," Kenney said.

She acknowledged those conversations will not be easy.

"People don't want to pay higher taxes so that becomes a discussion on what services get cut vs taxes; and nobody wants to pay higher taxes," Kenney said.

WM says it is considering next steps, including alternative expansion plans.

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