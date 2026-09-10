Former Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer sentenced to 18 months of probation

MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer has been sentenced to 18 months of probation after being found guilty of felony misconduct in office in July.

According to court records, Spencer appeared in court Thursday for sentencing, where a judge also ordered him to pay a fine of $7,000, complete 100 hours of community service and complete a Cognitive Behavioral Intervention program.

Spencer was elected city attorney in 2020. In 2024, he was charged with abusing his office for personal benefit and was acquitted on a misdemeanor charge of obstruction. According to a criminal complaint, Spencer "exercised discretionary power in a manner inconsistent with the duties of his office with intent to obtain a dishonest advantage for himself or another."

The complaint describes ongoing issues with a property on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where Spencer stored several cars.

Court documents stated that Spencer "directed" the resources of his office so that he and others could avoid inspections by the Department of Neighborhood Services, which allowed Spencer to avoid fines and fees totaling thousands of dollars.

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