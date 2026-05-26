Former Judge Hannah Dugan sentencing postponed as defense seeks to reconsider conviction

MILWAUKEE — A sentencing hearing for former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan scheduled for June 3 has been postponed. Instead, oral arguments will be held in a motion to reconsider a request for acquittal and a new trial.
Dugan's lawyers say one of the cases the government used to win a guilty verdict was overturned last month by a 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.
The newest filings in federal court indicate Judge Adelman believes there is enough in that argument to hear more in open court. That will now happen next Wednesday, June 3rd.
Dugan was found guilty in December of felony obstruction for letting a man wanted by ICE leave her courtroom through a side door.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.