Five teenagers arrested following police pursuit in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Five teenagers were arrested on Thursday following a police pursuit that started on the 5500 block of W. Silver Spring Drive at around 10 a.m.

The teenagers were seen by the Milwaukee Police Department in a wanted vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery, and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver refused to stop, starting the police pursuit.

TMJ4 File photo

The pursuit ended when the suspect exited the vehicle and started to run on foot on W. Appleton Place, according to MPD.

MPD then arrested a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, two 17-year-old females, and a 15-year-old male.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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