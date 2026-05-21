Five-alarm fire destroys vacant Milwaukee warehouse

MILWAUKEE — A five-alarm fire at a vacant warehouse in Milwaukee is under investigation.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the fire around 6:12 p.m. Wednesday at 4777 N. 32nd St. Firefighters remained on scene for several hours.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said wind conditions were one reason the blaze was hard to extinguish.

"Another problem we ran into is all the embers. This is an old mill-style building, so all the structure, all the flooring, all the walls are solid wood," he said.

According to Lipski, the building did not have active electricity or gas running to it that could have caused the fire.

Watch: Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski provides update following fire at vacant warehouse

Fire chief provides update on warehouse fire

"We have absolutely no idea what might have caused this, but I can tell you with certainty there was no electricity and no gas heat to this building, so the chances of something just spontaneously starting on fire are quite slim," Lipski told reporters at the scene.

Lipski noted the investigation will be complicated by the condition of the building.

"We do have serious building collapse concerns even after the fire is extinguished," he said.

No injuries have been reported at this time; however, Lipski noted they aren't sure if anyone was inside the building when the fire started.

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