Fire Prevention Week: What you need to know about lithium-ion battery safety and your home fire plan

Lithium-ion batteries — found in everything from iPhones to camera equipment and e-bikes — contributed to more than 25,000 fires over five years from 2017 to 2022, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Reducing those fires is the theme of National Fire Prevention Week this year.

Watch Alonna Johnson's report in the video player below:

South Milwaukee fire Lieutenant shares home safety tips during prevention week

Andy Mahn, a South Milwaukee Fire Department lieutenant with almost 20 years of experience, said preparing now can make all the difference when a fire breaks out.

His most important recommendation: make a plan.

Alonna Johnson

"Just a few things at least that I talk with my kids are being safe about having a way to get out of the house and having a plan ahead of time. You can't plan for an emergency, but you can be prepared. Having a way out of the house, having a meeting spot outside the house that all the family can get to," Mahn said.

Mahn also said keeping your bedroom door closed can help lower the risk of fire spreading to your room.

He also recommends keeping items off your stove top because you never know when you might accidentally bump the knobs.

Charging and disposing of lithium-ion batteries safely

As lithium-ion batteries become more common, especially in electric bikes, lawn and power tools, it's important to charge them safely — outside and away from exits if possible. Stop using them if there are signs of swelling or overheating.

Knowing how to properly dispose of batteries is also key. The Battery Network is partnering with different locations around the country to help people do just that. One of those locations in Southeast Wisconsin is Ben's Cycle, which helps people recycle their e-bike batteries.

Alex Zacher, Ben's Cycle general manager, said keeping neighborhoods safe is the goal.

Alonna Johnson

"Don't take lithium-ion batteries lightly. They are pretty dangerous. There is a lot of energy contained within them, and when things go sideways, things go sideways fast," Zacher said.

If you are going to turn in an e-bike battery to Ben's Cycle, Zacher said it's important to let them know why you are turning it in so they can properly dispose of it.

To find a safe battery recycling location near you — whether for e-bike batteries or other types — the Battery Network has a list of drop-off locations. Enter your zip code and select the type of batteries you are recycling.

Other home fire safety tips

Check your smoke detectors about every 6 months.

With temperatures changing, inspect your heater. Clearing lint from vents and keeping them clear can help reduce the risk.

Don't take a chance on a cheap charger. Get one from the distributor or trusted retailer.

Charge your devices off hard, flat surfaces.

Unplug your device as soon as you can when it's fully charged.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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