Fire closes Lucky's Ice House in Milwaukee until further notice

A fire Monday afternoon has forced Lucky's Ice House Bar and Grill in Milwaukee to close.

A Facebook post from the bar's account said that everyone was safe. However, the business will not be opening or shuttling to games until further notice.

The bar, located at 4238 W. Orchard St., is known for providing a shuttle to all home Brewers games and concerts at American Family Field.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 News on air and online for updates.

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