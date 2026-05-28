Fifth annual Bucks Pro Shop sale starts Thursday

MILWAUKEE — The Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum will host the fifth annual Bango's Pro Shop Sale-ebration from May 28-31 in the atrium of Fiserv Forum.

The sale will feature select Bucks apparel, merchandise and authentic memorabilia for up to 80% off.

Bucks VIPs, including season ticket members, will be invited to receive early access from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday before the sale opens to the general public from noon to 6 p.m.

The sale will then be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Free parking is available with purchase throughout the sale in the Highland Structure located at 1030 N. Sixth St.

Bango's Pro Shop Sale-ebration is a cashless event, and additional discounts are not available for use.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip