MILWAUKEE — Festa Italiana opens Friday at the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee, running through Sunday in its 48th year.

Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. The festival opens at 5 p.m.

WATCH: Festa Italiana brings 48 years of authentic Italian culture to Milwaukee's Lakefront

Festa Italiana runs Friday through Sunday at Summerfest grounds

One of the highlights this year is the return of fireworks. Marie, the executive director and president of Festa Italiana, said the festival is bringing them back on both Friday and Saturday nights.

"We're doing Friday night and Saturday night, and because this is America's 250th birthday, we're expecting them to be bigger and louder. Italians like loud fireworks," Marie said.

A new wine garden is also debuting this year inside an old brewhouse. Families purchased flags representing their names and hometowns, which are hung from the ceiling throughout the space. About 50 flags are currently on display.

New merchandise is available at the festival this year as well, including soccer balls, wine accessories and T-shirts for kids.

Free admission is available from 5 to 7 p.m. for military members, health care providers and first responders. On Sunday, attendees who bring two or three nonperishable items for Hunger Task Force will also receive free admission.

A Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and those attendees will get in free as well.

Festa Italiana is a volunteer-based organization. Proceeds support the Italian Community Center year-round, funding Italian language classes, cooking classes, trips and events including Carnivale in February and Taste of Italy in September or October.

"We have various — I mean, we have Italian classes. We are going to start cooking classes very shortly. We have trips and we have like Carnivale is one of our bigger ones in February. We have Taste of Italy in September, October, depending on the calendar, and that is all supported by volunteers and the funds that we raise through Festa Italiana," Marie said.

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