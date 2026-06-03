Federal court to hear motion for oral arguments on former Milwaukee County judge Hannah Dugan’s conviction

A federal judge is set to hear oral arguments Wednesday on a defense motion to reconsider former Milwaukee judge Hannah Dugan’s felony obstruction conviction.
WATCH: Court to hear arguments on motion to reconsider Judge Hannah Dugan's conviction
Dugan was found guilty in December of felony obstruction for letting a man wanted by ICE leave her courtroom through a side door. She was set to be sentenced last week, but instead the judge opted to hear oral arguments on a defense motion to reconsider her conviction.
Lawyers for Dugan say one of the cases the government used to win a guilty verdict was overturned last month by a 4th Circuit Appeals Court.
A crew is at the courthouse for those oral arguments, and we will bring you the latest as it develops.
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