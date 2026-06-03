A federal judge is set to hear oral arguments Wednesday on a defense motion to reconsider former Milwaukee judge Hannah Dugan’s felony obstruction conviction.

WATCH: Court to hear arguments on motion to reconsider Judge Hannah Dugan's conviction

Federal court to hear motion for oral arguments on former Milwaukee County judge Hannah Dugan’s conviction

Dugan was found guilty in December of felony obstruction for letting a man wanted by ICE leave her courtroom through a side door. She was set to be sentenced last week, but instead the judge opted to hear oral arguments on a defense motion to reconsider her conviction.

Lawyers for Dugan say one of the cases the government used to win a guilty verdict was overturned last month by a 4th Circuit Appeals Court.

A crew is at the courthouse for those oral arguments, and we will bring you the latest as it develops.

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