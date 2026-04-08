FBI offers $5,000 reward for suspect in West Milwaukee bank robbery

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man who robbed a U.S. Bank location in West Milwaukee in January.
Officials with the FBI say the robbery happened at the U.S. Bank at 4140 West Greenfield Avenue around 10:16 a.m. on Monday, January 12.
The FBI field office in Milwaukee and the West Milwaukee Police Department need help identifying the person in these surveillance photos.
They say the man entered the bank, implied that he had a gun when speaking with a teller, and demanded cash. Officials say he fled with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen walking northbound underneath the S. 35th Street Viaduct. No one was hurt during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a 20 to 29-year-old man, between 5'9" and 5'11" tall and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds.
If you have any information, call the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at (414) 276-4684 or the West Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 645-2151.
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