Father of six children found inside a Milwaukee storage unit sentenced to five years in prison

Charles Dupriest, the father of six children found inside a storage unit in deplorable conditions on Milwaukee's north side last year, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Dupriest and the children's mother, Azyia Zielinski, were each charged with six counts of child neglect.

Zielinski reached a plea deal and was given 18 months of probation.

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