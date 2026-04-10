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Father of six children found inside a Milwaukee storage unit sentenced to five years in prison

The father of six children found living in a storage facility has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Father of children found living in storage unit sentenced
Six children found in storage unit after mother previously received housing assistance and shelter
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Charles Dupriest, the father of six children found inside a storage unit in deplorable conditions on Milwaukee's north side last year, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Dupriest and the children's mother, Azyia Zielinski, were each charged with six counts of child neglect.

Zielinski reached a plea deal and was given 18 months of probation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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