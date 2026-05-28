Boat falls on, kills person at CenterPointe Marine in Milwaukee

A boat fell on and killed one person at CenterPointe Marine in Milwaukee Thursday, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed they were called to 700 South Water Street. Milwaukee Fire Department calls for service indicate the incident was an extrication event, meaning it occurred on land.
Fire Department crews had to lift the boat up in order to remove the person underneath it. They aren't sure how the boat fell at this time.
This story is developing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
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