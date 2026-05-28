Boat falls on, kills person at CenterPointe Marine in Milwaukee

A boat fell on and killed one person at CenterPointe Marine in Milwaukee Thursday, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed they were called to 700 South Water Street. Milwaukee Fire Department calls for service indicate the incident was an extrication event, meaning it occurred on land.

Fire Department crews had to lift the boat up in order to remove the person underneath it. They aren't sure how the boat fell at this time.

This story is developing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip