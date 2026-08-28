Fans react as Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs charged with battery, criminal damage to property

Packers fans in Milwaukee are reacting with shock and disappointment after learning Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs faces two misdemeanor charges: battery and criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident took place at Jacobs' home in Hobart on May 23rd. Prosecutors say Jacobs and a woman had an argument that turned into Jacobs grabbing the woman and throwing her to the ground, where she struck her head.

Jacobs was arrested shortly after the incident on five counts, including a felony. He is now charged with two misdemeanors, the lowest level offenses he was arrested for.

Packers fans TMJ4 spoke with said the news caught many of them off guard.

"I am a Packers fan and it is a disappointment to me, you know it really is. And I am sure a lot of people are disappointed about it cause I heard he is a real good running back you know," Ricardo Ortiz said.

Ortiz said he had not heard about the charges until learning about it from TMJ4.

"No it's news to me. I work a lot so it's news to me, and I am surprised and it is a shame it is a shame," Ortiz said.

Ken Perkl said he had been aware the situation was developing.

"I know it's been coming about and whatever, I know it's been hanging in the air. So yea it's not good for the team I know," Perkl said.

Ortiz said he believes the legal process should run its course.

"If he did the crime he should do the time, that's what I believe in. I don't think those charges should get dropped. I mean those are serious charged you know," Ortiz said.

With the start of Packers football approaching, fans are also wondering what the charges could mean for the team on the field.

"Hopefully not you know hopefully everything carries out the way it's supposed to, but obviously actions have repercussions," Packers fan Bradly Krenz said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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