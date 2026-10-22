MILWAUKEE — The family of a 58-year-old woman killed in a crash following a police pursuit Tuesday night is remembering her as someone who was devoted to her family and always pushed the people she loved forward.

Kathy Thomas was a passenger in the vehicle when it crashed near 46th Street and Fairmount Avenue on Milwaukee’s north side, according to her family.

TMJ4 News reporter Mike Beiermeister has more on how the family is remembering the woman killed in this crash in the video below:

Family remembers woman killed in Milwaukee crash after police pursuit

Her nephew, Adonis Creed, described Thomas as the “life of the party.”

“She was very bright, you know, like very family-oriented and like, very close to her, you know, her immediate family,” Creed said.

Creed said his last conversation with his aunt centered on family and the future.

“My last conversation was that she loved me, keep going, taking care of my kids, making sure that, you know, I stay goal driven and career driven, focused on my dreams and goals,” he said.

Germantown police said the vehicle was connected to a criminal investigation and drove away when officers attempted to stop it. The pursuit continued into Milwaukee, where police said the driver lost control and struck a pole.

Milwaukee County 4 Milwaukee crashes, 3 deaths renew questions about police pursuits Mike Beiermeister

Thomas was killed in the crash.

Thomas’ family told TMJ4 News her husband, Elton Thomas, was driving the vehicle.

Milwaukee police have not publicly identified the driver. In a statement to TMJ4 News, MPD said it does not identify people unless they have been criminally charged and that no one has been charged at this time.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Germantown police have not said what the criminal investigation that preceded the pursuit was about.

For Creed, the circumstances surrounding his aunt’s death do not change how he wants her to be remembered.

“I miss her, her presence, her love, everything about her,” Creed said. “Her smile, her laugh, the way she talked to me, the way she called my name, the way she come hugging.”

Thomas’ family plans to honor her Thursday night.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip