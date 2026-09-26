Family of rideshare driver killed in Milwaukee police chase crash sues city and MPD

MILWAUKEE — The family of a rideshare driver killed when a suspect fleeing police ran a red light and slammed into his vehicle has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee and the officers involved in the chase.

El Moctar Sidiya, 28, was killed at the intersection of Brady and Humboldt when police say 22-year-old Cera Wilkerson ran a red light while being pursued by officers at high speed. The crash was caught on camera.

Watch Ryan Jenkin's report in the video player below:

Family sues Milwaukee after rideshare driver killed in police chase

The lawsuit, obtained by TMJ4, alleges two Milwaukee police officers negligently continued a high-speed pursuit through busy city streets, creating an unreasonable risk to the public — ultimately contributing to the crash that killed Sidiya.

Brahim Minih, Sidiya's uncle, spoke to TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins on behalf of El Moctar's parents.

"You see him growing up from a baby to a man, to a teenager going to school, and finally you lost him in a minute. In the middle of the night," Minih said.

Minih said the family believes someone must be held accountable for what happened.

"At the end of the day, they feel like someone has to pay for that big mistake," Minih said.

Minih argued the officers should have called off the chase before reaching the busy intersection.

"If they stopped chasing this lady when they got to the busy area, Moctar would be alive," Minih said.

"I mean, I understand you can chase them in the middle of nowhere or somewhere there is no pedestrians walking, no busy area. But to keep chasing them to that kind of intersection, I mean, that doesn't make sense," Minih said.

When asked whether responsibility lies with the police or the driver, Minih said both parties bear fault.

"Both are responsible. The lady driving the car and the police themselves," Minih said.

Milwaukee police said Friday they do not comment on lawsuits. The city attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also on Friday, Wilkerson was found competent to proceed with court proceedings after her attorneys argued she was not guilty by reason of mental disease. She faces 6 felony charges, including fleeing an officer causing death and second-degree reckless homicide.

She is due back in court on Oct. 6.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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