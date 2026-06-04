GREENFIELD — A 30-year-old man died Tuesday when his van caught fire following an alleged hit-and-run on the 60th Street off-ramp of I-894 in Greenfield.

Aaron Morris died Tuesday morning after authorities say he was involved in a hit-and-run. A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's office suggests Morris hit a car and drove off. The victim then followed Morris to the 60th Street off-ramp of I-894, where authorities say Morris stopped and backed into the same car again.

Morris Family

The victim called 9-1-1. When emergency crews arrived, they found Morris' van on fire with him inside. The sheriff's office has not said how the fire started.

Morris' sister, Jewel Morris, said she learned of her brother's death through a phone call from a friend.

Watch: Family of man who died in Greenfield car fire Tuesday is hoping for answers

Family of man who died in Greenfield car fire Tuesday is hoping for answers

"I got a phone call from his friend; he said there had been an accident and that no one could get in contact with my brother," Jewel Morris said.

"Thirty years old, he was so young; he had his whole life ahead of him. We're just trying to process. I'm sorry," Jewel Morris said.

The family says they learned details of the sheriff's investigation from TMJ4, adding they still have not spoken to anyone with the sheriff's office.

Morris Family

"We weren't there, we don't know what happened, obviously they're going to put out their own story, and if that's the facts, that's the facts. At the end of the day, I still lost my brother, my mom still lost their son, my niece and my nephew, they're still without a father," Morris said.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that the incident and circumstances of the death remain under investigation.

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