Man found dead in burning car after alleged hit-and-run on I-43

MILWAUKEE — One person was found dead inside a burning car Tuesday morning following an alleged hit-and-run on Interstate 43 westbound at the 60th Street off-ramp.

Milwaukee County dispatchers were called to the scene of the car fire about 9:46 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities closed the ramp and extinguished the fire.

After the fire was out, the body of a 30-year-old man was found dead in the driver's seat.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation suggests that the burned car had been involved in an alleged hit-and-run incident shortly before the vehicle was discovered on fire.

The reported hit-and-run victim followed the striking vehicle to the location of the fire, where the striking vehicle allegedly backed up the ramp and into the original victim's vehicle, striking it again. The victim then called 911 and waited.

Shortly after, first responders began arriving, observed the striking vehicle on fire and moved the victim away to a safe distance.

The incident and cause of death remain under investigation.

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