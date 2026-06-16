Family leads celebration of life for beloved Milwaukee motorcyclist Donnetta Flowers

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of people packed Lincoln Park in Milwaukee to celebrate the life of Donnetta Flowers, a beloved mother, fierce Packers fan, and avid motorcyclist known to many as "Nettie" and "Short Stuff."

Flowers died this past Sunday in a motorcycle crash on the Marquette Interchange. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said no other cars were involved. Her family said she died doing what she loved most.

Her daughter, Corean Perkins, remembered her mother's lifelong passion for riding.

"My mama been riding since she was 14 years old. Motorcycle was her life," said Perkins.

Perkins also spoke to the kind of person her mother was.

"My mom was a loving person, a caring person. She would give you the shirt off her back, she was the life of the party. There was nothing Donnetta, AKA Nettie, AKA Short Stuff, wouldn't do for nobody," said Perkins.

Another daughter, Janet Reynolds, shared her grief.

"She was a great person and aunt to many, and I'm just going to miss her so much," said Reynolds.

Flowers' family said her mother also passed away about a month ago. Her niece, Chazmire Flowers, found some comfort in that.

"Now she is resting with her mother and we are really going to miss her," said Flowers.

Multiple motorcycle groups, church members, family, and loved ones showed up in their motorcycle gear and Packers green and gold to pay their respects — a showing of the countless lives Donnetta touched.

"She created family outside of her family. She was one of ten kids. She created another family with the community," said Flowers.

As the crowd gathered, chants of "long live Short Stuff" rang out across the park. Perkins said the celebration was exactly what her mother would have wanted.

"I know I'm hurt, we all hurt because we know Donnetta. We doing what she want us to do, celebrate her life," said Perkins.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip